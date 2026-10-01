LIVE Today: Can Austria Pull Off an Upset Against Inter?

Stefan Kenesei spoke about his team’s newfound confidence: “To be honest, before the Chelsea game, we didn’t know for sure whether playing defensively with that kind of intensity would work at this level. The game showed us that it works because we stood together as a team and gave 100 percent,” said the successful Austria coach, reflecting on the team’s spirited performance in London. “We’ll need that same intensity tomorrow, too. The Italians don’t really like it when you ‘get in their faces.’”