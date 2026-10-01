Still No Long-Term Solution for Kasberg

Would 70 million euros be necessary?

So is there a collective sigh of relief in the Almtal now? Only to a limited extent. As reported, the operators had hoped for long-term financial security and had spoken of a funding requirement of 70 million euros over the next 20 years. It is therefore not certain—though likely—that Friedrich Drack, the managing director of Almtal-Bergbahnen, will sign the contracts now available following yesterday’s decision.