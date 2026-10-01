Takeover Approved
Still No Long-Term Solution for Kasberg
Is this a phased rescue plan, or just a stopgap measure until after next year’s state legislative election? On Thursday, the state legislature approved a resolution to invest 17 million euros in the takeover of the ski resort in the Almtal valley. This should ensure its continued operation, at least for the time being.
It’s time to wax your skis: With Thursday’s decision by the state legislature, the upcoming winter season at Kasberg in Grünau is saved. With the votes of the ÖVP, FPÖ, and SPÖ, an investment of 17 million euros was approved. Up to 10 million euros will go toward the takeover, operations, necessary replacement investments, and snowmaking systems. An additional 7 million euros is earmarked for personnel, dismantling, and reclamation work.
Would 70 million euros be necessary?
So is there a collective sigh of relief in the Almtal now? Only to a limited extent. As reported, the operators had hoped for long-term financial security and had spoken of a funding requirement of 70 million euros over the next 20 years. It is therefore not certain—though likely—that Friedrich Drack, the managing director of Almtal-Bergbahnen, will sign the contracts now available following yesterday’s decision.
Green Light from a Critical Cooperative
The Lebenswertes Almtal cooperative, which had recently been critical, gave the green light on Thursday: As co-owners, they can now approve the purchase agreement, board members Karl Drack and Michael Stadler announced in a press release. “One downside remains: the financial framework contains no guarantee for the actual construction of a modern full snowmaking system, nor does it include a sustainable solution for the group gondola,” says Drack.
“Working on a Long-Term Solution”
Provincial politicians also acknowledge that there is still no guarantee for the Kasberg’s future. “We are proceeding step by step,” says State Councilor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner. Governor Thomas Stelzer (both ÖVP) clarifies: “We are ensuring ongoing operations while simultaneously working on a long-term solution.”
The Greens, NEOS, and MFG did not approve yesterday’s motion—citing, among other reasons, that the state’s takeover of the Kasberg would merely serve to “get us through” the state legislative election in September 2027.
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