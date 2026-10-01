Automatic Draft

A week ago Friday, the political bombshell dropped. Internationally recognized media executive Gerhard Zeiler announced via *Krone* that he intended to run for the SPÖ party leadership. Seven days later, he now intends to explain his intentions and plans in more detail to all those who could make him party leader—the members of the SPÖ. In a letter on his website, Andreas Babler’s challenger plans to address his fellow party members directly today. Zeiler’s letter is expected to provide further details on policy points and his motivations. What is known so far is that Zeiler intends to focus on the state’s economic development. “You don’t slaughter the cow that gives milk,” he has stated on several occasions. In this context, he is calling for faster efforts to reduce bureaucracy.