Automatic Draft

Babler's Challenger
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Exactly one week after Gerhard Zeiler announced via the “Krone” that he intends to become the new SPÖ leader, the challenger to current SPÖ leader Andreas Babler plans to address party members directly on Friday. A letter to that effect is set to be published on his website. At the same time, there is also a dispute within the SPÖ over the party bylaws.
A week ago Friday, the political bombshell dropped. Internationally recognized media executive Gerhard Zeiler announced via *Krone* that he intended to run for the SPÖ party leadership. Seven days later, he now intends to explain his intentions and plans in more detail to all those who could make him party leader—the members of the SPÖ. In a letter on his website, Andreas Babler’s challenger plans to address his fellow party members directly today. Zeiler’s letter is expected to provide further details on policy points and his motivations. What is known so far is that Zeiler intends to focus on the state’s economic development. “You don’t slaughter the cow that gives milk,” he has stated on several occasions. In this context, he is calling for faster efforts to reduce bureaucracy.
A loophole for the Social Democrats?
Since Zeiler’s announcement, there has been heated debate within the SPÖ in general—but specifically regarding the party bylaws. As reported, the current SPÖ leadership, led by Federal Party Secretary Klaus Seltenheim, cites the party bylaws in assuming that, should Babler not resign, in addition to a possible extraordinary party convention, a direct vote among the members between Babler and his challenger would be mandatory.
Other party members, upon reviewing the same bylaws, have reached a different conclusion—and point to Section 28, Point 11. According to the bylaws, the following applies to the election of candidates: “Exempt from the foregoing provisions is the candidacy for the office of federal party chair, provided that the federal party chair has already been elected by direct vote in accordance with Section 22a.” This is precisely not the case with Babler. As is well known, the three-way race between Hans Peter Doskozil, Andreas Babler, and Pamela Rendi-Wagner resulted in a membership vote, which Doskozil won. Babler was not elected until (after a recount) following the special party convention in Linz—and was elected by party officials. Now this could potentially trip him up.
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