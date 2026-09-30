Last Chance
Order today and avoid the shipping tax
In the battle against Temu, Shein, and others, an extra 2.40 euros will be charged on most online orders in Austria starting tomorrow. But consumers will also be asked to pay more at many domestic online retailers.
On Thursday, October 1, the new package tax goes into effect here. One thing is certain: online orders in Austria will become noticeably more expensive as a result. Those who shop regularly at major online retailers should expect monthly additional costs of ten euros or more, depending on how often they order. With the expected tax revenue of 280 million euros per year, the government plans to offset the cost of reducing the value-added tax on certain staple foods.
Specifically, this means that for orders placed on or after October 1, mail-order companies with more than 100 million euros in revenue will be subject to a tax of two euros per package or order. Including sales tax, the total comes to 2.40 euros. It is expected that companies will pass on these additional costs through higher shipping fees or product prices.
Four packages, pay the tax just once
However, according to the Ministry of Finance, companies can decide whether to pay the tax per individual package or per entire order and then pass the cost on to the customer. This means that for an order comprising, say, four packages, you would only have to pay the 2.40 euros once. So, if you bundle your orders, you can at least reduce the additional costs. If you buy secondhand goods or shop at small stores—or pick up your order in-store—you can even avoid the tax entirely, as the Ministry of Finance emphasizes.
No Parcel Tax on Newspapers and Pizza
The method of delivery is also a factor. For example, newspapers in thin envelopes are exempt, as are pizza orders. Food deliveries are also exempt from the new tax, provided they are not shipped in a package. Heavy shipments weighing over 31.5 kilograms are exempt because they are not delivered by standard postal service providers. And for books, the tax is “only” 2.20 euros
There are additional exemptions:
. All retailers whose mail-order sales in Austria amounted to less than 100 million euros in the previous fiscal year are also exempt from the package tax. However, if smaller companies sell through platforms such as Amazon Marketplace—which themselves exceed the sales threshold—the package tax still applies.
For consumers, it is difficult or impossible to determine which retailer or marketplace is subject to the parcel tax. According to the Austrian Retail Association, the tax affects a total of 16 online retailers and marketplaces, including Amazon, Otto/Universal Versand, Temu, Shein, Zalando, Shop Apotheke, eBay, BestSecret, AliExpress, Mediamarkt, XXXLutz, IKEA, Apple, and Refurbed.
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