Order today and avoid the shipping tax

Four packages, pay the tax just once

However, according to the Ministry of Finance, companies can decide whether to pay the tax per individual package or per entire order and then pass the cost on to the customer. This means that for an order comprising, say, four packages, you would only have to pay the 2.40 euros once. So, if you bundle your orders, you can at least reduce the additional costs. If you buy secondhand goods or shop at small stores—or pick up your order in-store—you can even avoid the tax entirely, as the Ministry of Finance emphasizes.