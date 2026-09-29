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Cell Phones Analyzed

Weißmann Feels Exonerated in ORF Scandal

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29.09.2026 18:34
The ORF received a three-page letter from former ORF chief Roland Weißmann—he is demanding a new ...
The ORF received a three-page letter from former ORF chief Roland Weißmann—he is demanding a new investigation by the compliance unit.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Imre Antal (3))
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Christoph Budin

An explosive letter from ousted ORF CEO Roland Weißmann to the ORF Foundation Board: Weißmann believes he has been exonerated by the courts following an analysis of two cell phones belonging to the “key witness.”

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It could also be the script for a TV soap opera. Now there’s another surprising twist in the ORF scandal surrounding allegations of sexual harassment against a female employee—the scandal that ultimately led to Roland Weißmann’s downfall.

According to leaks from within the Foundation Board, a three-page letter from the former ORF chief was received. In it, the once-powerful media executive claims to have been exonerated following the analysis of two cell phones seized from the “key witness” as part of the investigation into serious extortion.

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The allegation of sexual harassment is untenable; it is not true, and it was spread with malicious intent.

Roland Weißmann im Schreiben an den Stiftungsrat

Chats with “a large number of photos taken by the employee”
The explosive letter to the company’s de facto supervisory board states verbatim that the present interim report from the public prosecutor’s office “includes, among other things, 3,820 chat messages exchanged between the parties, a large number of sexually suggestive photographs taken by the employee, and 17 seized audio recordings relevant to the case that were, in turn, secretly made.”

Weißmann Demands a New Investigation by the Compliance Office
The facts at hand “corroborate my statements and cast the events in a completely new light.” The former CEO demands nothing less than a new investigation by the compliance office—that is, the internal audit department. The members of the Foundation Board would also be welcome to review the current status of the investigation. So, the situation remains intriguing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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