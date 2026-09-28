What Cupid Had to Deal With at Speed Dating

A Surprising Division of Roles

There was a new twist right from the start this time: For the first time, flirting took place in two age groups. The 36- to 50-year-olds kicked things off—and an interesting pattern emerged there. While the ratio of men to women had been fairly even among the registrants, it seems some gentlemen may have gotten cold feet at the last minute. In any case, there was a clear surplus of women at the actual meetup. Among the 20- to 35-year-olds, it was later exactly the opposite: here, the men were in the majority.