After the KTM Bankruptcy
Pierer Industrie Returns to Profit
In the first half of the current fiscal year, Pierer Industrie AG posted a profit of 37.5 million euros on nearly stable revenue of 272.7 million euros, following a loss of 59.7 million euros in the same period last year.
Net debt was reduced from 446 to 200 million euros, the company announced on Monday. Pierer Industrie filed for restructuring proceedings in November 2024 following the KTM bankruptcy. Since then, the holding company has improved its asset, financial, and capital structure through the partial sale of Pankl Racing System and an investment in Leoni, according to the holding company’s semi-annual report. The equity ratio rose to 50.2 percent. As early as the beginning of August, the company was able to conclude the reorganization proceedings about a year and a half ahead of schedule by repaying a remaining balance of 15.1 million euros.
Holding Company with Five Subsidiaries
In March of this year, the holding company sold a two-thirds stake in the Upper Styrian automotive and aerospace supplier Pankl Racing Systems to a consortium comprising the Styrian Knill Group, RLB Steiermark, and the private equity fund Invest AG.
The holding company also owns a one-third stake in Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung, which holds approximately 55 percent of firefighting equipment supplier Rosenbauer. Through an investment company, Pierer Industrie holds a one-quarter stake in German automotive supplier Leoni. The remaining shares were sold to the Chinese company Luxshare two years ago. Pierer Industrie also owns Abatec, a developer and manufacturer of connected electronics products, as well as approximately 4.6 percent of the German automotive supplier SHW.
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