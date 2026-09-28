Pierer Industrie Returns to Profit

Net debt was reduced from 446 to 200 million euros, the company announced on Monday. Pierer Industrie filed for restructuring proceedings in November 2024 following the KTM bankruptcy. Since then, the holding company has improved its asset, financial, and capital structure through the partial sale of Pankl Racing System and an investment in Leoni, according to the holding company’s semi-annual report. The equity ratio rose to 50.2 percent. As early as the beginning of August, the company was able to conclude the reorganization proceedings about a year and a half ahead of schedule by repaying a remaining balance of 15.1 million euros.