Clear the Stage for Comedy, Music, and Big Names

From Vienna to Maria Lanzendorf and Himberg all the way to Burgenland, well-known cabaret artists, musicians, and entertainers will take the stage. The first highlight comes as early as the beginning of October with Antonia Stabinger, before Roland Düringer provides top-notch entertainment on several evenings in a row. With his latest show, “Regenerationsabend 3.0,” he focuses entirely on the fine art of storytelling: new experiences from his eventful life, spontaneous reactions to questions from the audience, and Düringer’s trademark direct wit.