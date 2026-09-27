Contest
Clear the Stage for Comedy, Music, and Big Names
Big names, plenty of humor, and multiple chances for an unforgettable evening: Martins Events’ calendar is packed to the brim for the coming months. The “Krone” puts you right in the thick of the action and is giving away 10 pairs of tickets for each of 16 selected events.
From Vienna to Maria Lanzendorf and Himberg all the way to Burgenland, well-known cabaret artists, musicians, and entertainers will take the stage. The first highlight comes as early as the beginning of October with Antonia Stabinger, before Roland Düringer provides top-notch entertainment on several evenings in a row. With his latest show, “Regenerationsabend 3.0,” he focuses entirely on the fine art of storytelling: new experiences from his eventful life, spontaneous reactions to questions from the audience, and Düringer’s trademark direct wit.
Jokes, music, and plenty of entertainment
And the action continues nonstop after that: The Kernölamazonen, Gerald Fleischhacker, Mike Supancic, Didi Sommer, Ulli Bäer, Eva Maria Marold, and many others are on the program. Fleischhacker, for example, brings his sixth solo show, “Alter Nicer Mann,” to the stage, poking fun at aging as well as family chaos, the internet, technology, and life’s daily misunderstandings.
All cabaret dates at a glance
Oktober
November
Dezember
Choose your favorite night now and win
The best part: At the “Krone,” you can pick your personal favorite. For each of the events listed below, 10 pairs of tickets will be given away. Simply select the event you want, fill out the entry form, and with a little luck, you’ll be there live soon.
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