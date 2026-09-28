Rangnick’s Perfect Balance Left Foda Frustrated

The visitors rave about former ÖFB head coach Franco Foda, under whom they’ve developed a whole new sense of confidence since March 2024, climbed from 102nd to 77th in the FIFA World Rankings, and nearly secured a World Cup berth. “It’s special; I almost got lost on my way to the visitors’ locker room,” Foda smiled. “On the drive to the stadium, the atmosphere was great, as always in Vienna—except that this time, it was the many Kosovar fans who were cheering.” Over 15,000 fans created quite a stir in the stands, but not a single boo was heard during the national anthem; instead, there was applause afterward.