After “Krone” Interview: SPÖ Completely Paralyzed

On “Sports Day,” the current SPÖ leader tried to take the situation in stride. Speaking yesterday at Vienna’s Heldenplatz, Andreas Babler referred succinctly to “rumors” currently circulating and spoke in abstract terms about someone who “might be putting himself forward as a potential candidate.” He was referring to Gerhard Zeiler, who had publicly stated in the *Krone* that he intends to replace Babler and lead the SPÖ out of its “historic low.” Babler did not mention the media executive by name.

Otherwise, too, it’s conspicuously quiet within the party. Outwardly, at least; internally, things are simmering. But even those who usually don’t mince words are now keeping quiet.