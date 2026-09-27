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"Those are just rumors"

After “Krone” Interview: SPÖ Completely Paralyzed

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27.09.2026 08:55
Will Andreas Babler face competition? The vice chancellor apparently isn’t quite ready to accept ...
Will Andreas Babler face competition? The vice chancellor apparently isn’t quite ready to accept it yet.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

Gerhard Zeiler wants to replace Andreas Babler as head of the SPÖ, as he announced in a high-profile “Krone” interview. Social Democrats across the country are closely watching to see how his plans will unfold. The day after the interview, however, party officials remained silent.

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On “Sports Day,” the current SPÖ leader tried to take the situation in stride. Speaking yesterday at Vienna’s Heldenplatz, Andreas Babler referred succinctly to “rumors” currently circulating and spoke in abstract terms about someone who “might be putting himself forward as a potential candidate.” He was referring to Gerhard Zeiler, who had publicly stated in the *Krone* that he intends to replace Babler and lead the SPÖ out of its “historic low.” Babler did not mention the media executive by name.

Otherwise, too, it’s conspicuously quiet within the party. Outwardly, at least; internally, things are simmering. But even those who usually don’t mince words are now keeping quiet.

Is Andreas Babler facing competition? The vice chancellor apparently isn’t quite ready to accept ...
Is Andreas Babler facing competition? The vice chancellor apparently isn’t quite ready to accept it yet.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

“Learned from the ‘Krone’”
The plan is to “conduct the debate not publicly, but internally,” according to sources in Salzburg, Lower Austria, and Tyrol. Silence is even coming from Carinthia, where Governor Daniel Fellner recently fired sharp public criticism at the federal government and had secretly met with Zeiler as recently as July. Many point out that they only found out about it from the “Krone.”

Read the full “Krone” interview with Gerhard Zeiler—in which he explains why he wouldn’t take a single cent for a political position and outlines his future scenarios for the Social Democratic Party—exclusively here on KronePLUS!

Zeiler Is a “Serious Figure”
The labor union and the party’s youth wing are also keeping a low profile; only the Vorarlberg state chairman, Mario Leiter, has explicitly thrown his support behind Babler. A clear “no” to Zeiler also came from Burgenland, though not out of loyalty to Babler. Flattering words, however, are coming from Styria, where Zeiler is described as a “serious figure.” Now everyone is waiting to see what Michael Ludwig will do and where he stands. Zeiler has met with the mayor of Vienna twice recently. When asked yesterday whether he would face the challenger at a party convention, Babler declined to answer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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