Norris is furious: “He has no business being in F1!”

Briatore Considers Consequences

At Alpine, the crash caused frustration. Because Gasly also retired, the team failed to score any points in Baku. “Of course, I am extremely disappointed with the outcome of today’s race, as we lost valuable points in the fight for the championship,” explained Flavio Briatore. “Incidents like this shouldn’t happen.” The Alpine boss also apologized to McLaren and Norris and sharply criticized Colapinto: “I know that Franco has taken full responsibility for this, as he should. [...] For a driver with his experience, that was a very poor maneuver.”