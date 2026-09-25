Belgium Shatters Italy’s Dream of a Fresh Start

Italy’s men’s soccer team’s hopes for a positive fresh start after yet another missed World Cup fell flat in their Nations League opener. They suffered a bitter 0–2 defeat against Belgium in front of their home fans in Rome. At times, the revamped “Squadra Azzurra” put on a dismal performance. Despite the return of coach Roberto Mancini, one thing is clear after the match: the proud soccer nation and its former successful Euro coach still have a lot of hard work ahead of them!