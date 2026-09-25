A Rough Wake-Up Call for Mancini
Belgium Shatters Italy’s Dream of a Fresh Start
Italy’s men’s soccer team’s hopes for a positive fresh start after yet another missed World Cup fell flat in their Nations League opener. They suffered a bitter 0–2 defeat against Belgium in front of their home fans in Rome. At times, the revamped “Squadra Azzurra” put on a dismal performance. Despite the return of coach Roberto Mancini, one thing is clear after the match: the proud soccer nation and its former successful Euro coach still have a lot of hard work ahead of them!
Expectations were sky-high for the first match of the “new” Italian national team under Mancini, the once-celebrated Euro hero. As usual, the crowd at Rome’s Olympic Stadium sang along loudly to the national anthem. But the spark just wouldn’t ignite on the field.
Soon, the Italians found themselves on the defensive—and their defense was anything but solid. Time and again, the Belgians danced seemingly effortlessly through the “Squadra Azzurra’s” once-sturdy defense. Coach Mancini tried to intervene with animated gestures, but in the end could only watch as the ball finally found its way into his own net.
Italy Crumbles After Conceding a Goal
In the 20th minute, youngster Mika Godts strolled through the Italian penalty area and ultimately left goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance. The PSG player put the Belgians ahead, thereby completely shattering the home team’s morale.
While encouraging chants could still be heard from the stands, the team on the field was on the verge of falling apart. Mancini and his teammates had only the Belgians’ poor finishing and goalkeeper Donnarumma to thank for the fact that they went into halftime trailing just 0–1.
A Comeback After the Break
In the locker room, the coach seemed to have found the right words after all. In the opening minutes of the second half, his players suddenly took control and actually put pressure on their opponents. However, they just couldn’t seem to find the equalizer, time and again.
Right in the middle of Italy’s spell of pressure, Belgium launched a counterattack that substitute Dodi Lukebakio coolly finished to make it 2–0 (69'). The Italians never recovered from this crushing blow. Initially unsettled once again, they faltered on the field. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game that they showed any semblance of resistance. But no more goals were scored.
In the end, a few boos could be heard from the fans. The disappointment among the team, the coach, and the fans was palpable. Mancini still has a tough job ahead of him—that much was clear from the evening in Rome.
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