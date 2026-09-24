Over an inheritance? 80-year-old woman pushed down basement stairs

Defendant Was Supposed to Help Finance the Victim’s New Home

When the husband died in 2023, the defendant knew that he would be the sole heir upon the wife’s death. But in 2025, things got complicated: The 80-year-old woman met a man nearly half her age, which irritated the Pole. She also decided to move out of the house, which was too big. The defendant was supposed to contribute significantly to the cost of the new, smaller home: “If you want to inherit everything, then buy me a house or an apartment,” the sprightly woman is said to have told him, according to his defense attorney. He agreed to invest his savings—amounting to 420,000 euros—in Ms. G.’s new home.