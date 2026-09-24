New Government Plans
Companies to Be Allowed to Shoot Down Drones Themselves
The threat posed by drones is growing across Europe. Austria’s security ministries are therefore working on a drone defense strategy. Initial—and in some cases controversial—results are now available.
- In the future, operators of critical infrastructure, such as large energy companies, will also be given the means to independently detect and defend against drones.
- An interministerial drone defense exercise will be conducted later this year.
- A drone situation center is being established within the Ministry of the Interior, from which coordination between the Ministry of the Interior, the Austrian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and operators of critical infrastructure will take place in the event of an incident.
However, drone defense did not just begin now. Austria has implemented numerous operational measures in recent years. Both the Cobra Task Force and the Austrian Armed Forces have developed extensive capabilities for drone defense. Furthermore, last year, the Law on the Resilience of Critical Facilities established legally binding standards for the protection of critical infrastructure.
Drone defense operations are increasing every year
The number of Cobra drone defense deployments clearly illustrates the urgency: While there were 53 requests in 2023, the number rose to 60 in 2024, 70 in 2025, and 80 so far this year.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, and State Secretary for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Jörg Leichtfried announced an amendment to the Telecommunications Act for this year, which will give critical infrastructure operators the ability to shoot down drones they detect if they pose a corresponding threat.
“One of the Greatest Threats”
“Drones are among the greatest security threats of our time. They do not need to be armed to pose a significant security risk; they can also be used for espionage, for example. With our development plan, we have therefore made targeted investments in military drone defense. The next step is to further develop risk assessments and specific scenarios and to define the operational procedures,” said Defense Minister Tanner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.