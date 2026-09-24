New Location Found
“Gmunden Rocks” Must Move Away from Town Hall Square
After 15 successful years, the organizers of “Floro” faced increasing obstacles. With a heavy heart, they’ve decided to call it quits. Starting in 2027, the festival will take place at Toscanapark, where concerts with up to 12,000 fans are possible. However, the organizers don’t want to rush anything.
Since 2011, Gmunden’s Town Hall Square has been rocking four days a year. On the stage overlooking Lake Traunsee, Traunstein, and Grünberg, stars like James Blunt, Die Fantastischen 4, Sportfreunde Stiller, Pizzera & Jaus, Wanda, and Seiler und Speer created an amazing atmosphere.
In 2027, the festival is moving. “Gmunden rockt 2.0” will take place for the first time at Toscanapark, about one kilometer away. “It hurts and it’s a stab in the heart. ‘Gmunden rockt’ at City Hall is our baby, and now we have to let it go. But over the past three years, it’s become increasingly difficult. Suddenly, one person started putting obstacles in our way; we were restricted,” say the organizing duo Florian Werner and Robert Zauner (known as “Floro”), expressing their regret over this decision.
Countless Offers
There’s been speculation about the move for months now. “Many mayors have rolled out the red carpet for us—but we’re staying in Gmunden. At Toscanapark, we can think on a slightly larger scale,” says Werner, already looking toward the future. Zauner is aware of the challenges posed by the change in location; for instance, travel times for setup and takedown will be significantly longer: “We walked the grounds and spent a long time considering where the stage will be set up.”
Date Set
The date for the premiere at the new venue has been set: The spectacle will take place from May 27 to 30. On October 2, “Floro” will reveal which artists will be performing: “This much we can say—there are some real standouts in the lineup. However, in the first year, we’ll still stick with the same visitor capacity as at Rathausplatz.”
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