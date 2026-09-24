“Gmunden Rocks” Must Move Away from Town Hall Square

In 2027, the festival is moving. “Gmunden rockt 2.0” will take place for the first time at Toscanapark, about one kilometer away. “It hurts and it’s a stab in the heart. ‘Gmunden rockt’ at City Hall is our baby, and now we have to let it go. But over the past three years, it’s become increasingly difficult. Suddenly, one person started putting obstacles in our way; we were restricted,” say the organizing duo Florian Werner and Robert Zauner (known as “Floro”), expressing their regret over this decision.