It’s Official! David Alaba Signs with Udinese

“Of course, I want to bring my experience to the locker room, take on responsibility, and help wherever I can—especially the younger players. But I’m not coming here just to be the experienced player on the team, and I’m definitely not coming here to end my career. I’m still too ambitious for that, and I firmly believe in my abilities on the field. I want to continue to develop, perform at my best week after week in Serie A, and achieve something,” Alaba emphasized.