Care Strategy
“We have truly recognized the seriousness of the situation”
Upper Austrians aged 60 and older are generally optimistic about their later years. At the same time, a recent IMAS survey shows that many older adults need more personalized advice on care and planning for the future. By 2040, the baby boomer generation will reach an age where they require long-term care, which presents major challenges.
Growing old? Yes. But as actively, independently, and in one’s own home as possible. That’s how the general sentiment among the 60-plus generation in Upper Austria can be summed up. The latest IMAS survey paints a surprisingly optimistic picture: Most seniors are looking forward to their later years and still have many plans. Despite this generally positive outlook, people are concerned about how they can remain independent as they age. Two-thirds of those surveyed would prefer to receive care at home if they ever need it. Only a minority consider a nursing home or retirement community their preferred solution. “This is precisely what our Care Strategy 2040 is geared toward. We are continuing to expand mobile services, strengthening in-home care, and creating new forms of housing and care close to home,” said State Councilor for Social Affairs Christian Dörfel.
Care for the elderly is just as important as childcare. The challenge is there, but we will overcome it.
Christian Dörfel, Soziallandesrat ÖVP
Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMM
Personal Counseling, Direct Points of Contact
The topic of care is no longer merely a theoretical question. Even today, numerous Upper Austrians are caring for relatives who need support. Many therefore know the challenges from personal experience. That is precisely why so many are seeking more guidance. From the respondents’ perspective, the greatest help would be personalized counseling on all aspects of care, support, and planning for the future. Apparently, many people feel overwhelmed by the flood of information and would like a direct point of contact to guide them through the often confusing maze of services, subsidies, and legal options. “My vision for the future is a hotline that will be linked to 1450,” says Dörfel, who envisions a launch in the first quarter of 2027. “The challenge is there, but we will overcome it. Everyone has recognized the seriousness of the situation. After all, elder care is just as important as child care.”
The study also shows that retirees do not begin to consider the issue of long-term care until they reach the age of 70. Often too late. After all, starting at age 80, there’s a 30 percent probability of needing long-term care; at age 85, it’s 60 percent; and by age 90, it’s 90 percent.
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