“We have truly recognized the seriousness of the situation”

Personal Counseling, Direct Points of Contact

The topic of care is no longer merely a theoretical question. Even today, numerous Upper Austrians are caring for relatives who need support. Many therefore know the challenges from personal experience. That is precisely why so many are seeking more guidance. From the respondents’ perspective, the greatest help would be personalized counseling on all aspects of care, support, and planning for the future. Apparently, many people feel overwhelmed by the flood of information and would like a direct point of contact to guide them through the often confusing maze of services, subsidies, and legal options. “My vision for the future is a hotline that will be linked to 1450,” says Dörfel, who envisions a launch in the first quarter of 2027. “The challenge is there, but we will overcome it. Everyone has recognized the seriousness of the situation. After all, elder care is just as important as child care.”