Against Israel in Linz
Police and UEFA Prepared for High-Risk Match
Explosives-detection dogs, drones, and a large contingent of security forces: Never before has the police taken such precautions for an international soccer match in Linz as they have today ahead of the Austria–Israel match (8:45 p.m.) due to the current political situation. Two demonstrations have been announced.
Linz has never seen a soccer match like this before: In light of the war in the Gaza Strip and the situation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Nations League match between Austria and Israel has been classified as a high-security game. Two pro-Palestinian demonstrations have also been registered ahead of the match.
Two Demonstrations
A demonstration organized by Solidarwerkstatt Österreich in collaboration with Palestine Solidarity Austria and Linz will begin at 6 p.m. at the main train station. The police expect around 100 participants. Meanwhile, approximately 200 participants are expected at another demonstration organized by the group “Linkswende” in the immediate vicinity of the stadium on the Gugl.
UEFA Has Taken Precautions
While law enforcement will maintain a heavy police presence, special units will be on standby, and the stadium is scheduled to be searched with explosive-detection dogs hours before kickoff, Europe’s soccer governing body has also taken precautions: Typically, only one UEFA delegate is on duty. Today, there will be two security officers: Michael Kuchenecker from Germany, who served as security officer at the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil—and Michalis Angelidis from Cyprus. Stadium attendees are urged to arrive early, especially since security checks will be stricter than usual.
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