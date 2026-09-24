Police and UEFA Prepared for High-Risk Match

UEFA Has Taken Precautions

While law enforcement will maintain a heavy police presence, special units will be on standby, and the stadium is scheduled to be searched with explosive-detection dogs hours before kickoff, Europe’s soccer governing body has also taken precautions: Typically, only one UEFA delegate is on duty. Today, there will be two security officers: Michael Kuchenecker from Germany, who served as security officer at the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil—and Michalis Angelidis from Cyprus. Stadium attendees are urged to arrive early, especially since security checks will be stricter than usual.