Criminal Son Brought Relatives to Court

The son is also to blame for the fact that the Viennese family had to face charges in Wels: He is alleged to have stolen money from the cash register at his former employer, a gas station in the Gmunden district. “He himself, however, is on the run and is wanted on an arrest warrant,” Huber continued. If he is caught, he faces up to five years in prison. The total loss resulting from his crimes is said to amount to around 26,400 euros.