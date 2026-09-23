He himself is on the run
Criminal Son Brought Relatives to Court
A “shock call” scammer funneled stolen money through his family’s bank accounts. His father, mother, and sister have now been acquitted by the Wels Regional Court (Upper Austria) because they believed the money was profit from crypto deals. The 21-year-old himself is wanted on an arrest warrant.
“Your child has been in a serious accident and needs money urgently!” Fraudulent calls, which usually begin this way and are also known as “shock calls” or the “grandchild” or “nephew” scam, have been a common tactic among scammers for some time.
On Wednesday, a Serbian family from the greater Vienna area stood trial at the Wels Regional Court for such offenses. However, no conviction was handed down: The father (53), the mother (45), and the sister (23) were definitively acquitted of the charge of money laundering. It could not be proven that the money passing through their accounts knowingly originated from the son’s criminal activities.
The family’s black sheep is on the run
The 21-year-old, who has multiple prior convictions—some for similar offenses—is said to be the black sheep of the family: “He is said to belong to a mafia-like group responsible for large-scale prank calls and telephone fraud. He is said to have mainly committed ‘daughter’ and ‘son’ scams,” says Johannes Huber, spokesperson for the Wels Regional Court. However, he did not commit these crimes with his real family, but with unknown accomplices.
The son is also to blame for the fact that the Viennese family had to face charges in Wels: He is alleged to have stolen money from the cash register at his former employer, a gas station in the Gmunden district. “He himself, however, is on the run and is wanted on an arrest warrant,” Huber continued. If he is caught, he faces up to five years in prison. The total loss resulting from his crimes is said to amount to around 26,400 euros.
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