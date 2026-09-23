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Following Criticism of Israel

Minister: “Van der Bellen Should Be Ashamed”

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23.09.2026 10:12
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa‘ar responded to Alexander Van der Bellen’s criticism with an ...
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa‘ar responded to Alexander Van der Bellen’s criticism with an extremely emotional post.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/MARTIN METELKO, APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Porträt von Michaela Braune
Von Michaela Braune

On Tuesday in New York, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The response from Tel Aviv was not long in coming; Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reacted with a decidedly emotional post on X. 

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At a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Van der Bellen had spoken of “violations of international law” and “war crimes,” citing, for example, the forced displacement of Palestinians living in the West Bank. 

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa‘ar has responded to Alexander Van der Bellen’s criticism ...
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa‘ar has responded to Alexander Van der Bellen’s criticism with an extremely emotional post.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/MARTIN METELKO, APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Foreign Minister Reacts Angrily
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa‘ar subsequently wrote in a post that Van der Bellen “should be ashamed”: “A representative of a country whose past is linked to the greatest crime against humanity and the Jewish people presumes to level false accusations against the Jewish state.”

At the same time, he noted, Israel is “constantly engaged in fighting jihadists who relentlessly seek to destroy us.” Nevertheless, he added on the platform X, Israel would not hold any Austrian responsible for “the nonsense their president spouts.” 

Macron Also Condemned the Situation in the West Bank
Van der Bellen was not the first head of state to criticize Israel’s actions; French President Emmanuel Macron had also denounced the situation in the West Bank before the UN General Assembly. Israel had reacted with outrage to that as well.

Die Infografik zeigt die Entwicklung der Gebietsaufteilung zwischen Israel und Palästina von 1947 bis heute. 1947 waren die Gebiete nach dem UN-Teilungsplan aufgeteilt, Jerusalem hatte einen Sonderstatus. Nach der Gründung Israels wurden die Grenzen nach dem Unabhängigkeitskrieg 1949 festgelegt. 1967 besetzte Israel im Sechs-Tage-Krieg weitere Gebiete, darunter Westjordanland, Gaza, Golan und Sinai. Aktuell existieren palästinensische Gebiete im Westjordanland und Gaza. Quelle: APA.

The “grotesque absurdity” of Macron’s remarks was “shocking,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday. “Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost daily. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu’s office stated, using the biblical names for the West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967 during the Six-Day War.

Escalation of Violence
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967. Approximately three million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israeli settlers live there. The settlements are illegal under international law. Since the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, violence in the West Bank has increased significantly.

During the massacres on October 7, 2023, the Islamists killed 1,221 people and abducted 251 victims as hostages to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with a massive military operation in the Gaza Strip, during which, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, more than 73,000 people were killed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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