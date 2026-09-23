Cat Food Discarded
Unopened items end up in the trash at the discount store
Outrage over throwaway practices in Burgenland: Even an unopened package of cat food cannot be donated to a food bank after being exchanged. One customer calls it wasteful, while the discount grocery store cites safety concerns.
It wasn’t he who had made the mistake, but his 85-year-old mother-in-law, the customer told the “Krone.” To this day, he still doesn’t understand what was supposed to happen to the large, originally packaged bag afterward.
The 85-year-old realized her mistake after leaving the store. Her son-in-law took the unopened, large package and returned to the store with it. Could he exchange the cat food for the correct variety? No problem, the cashier explained.
Then the Jennersdorf resident asked where he should put the wrong package. The answer took him aback: he had to throw it away. The cat food had already left the store and therefore could no longer be passed on to anyone else.
The package was still in its original, unopened packaging. We had just stepped outside the store.
Der verärgerte „Krone“-Leser
“The package was still sealed. We’d just stepped outside the store,” the man said, annoyed. He doesn’t understand why perfectly good pet food has to be thrown away. So he pressed the issue: If Hofer couldn’t take the food back, why not donate it to the food bank? That wasn’t an option either.
This also applies to “visually unremarkable” merchandise
Hofer confirmed to the “Krone”: Products that have left the store after purchase and are subsequently returned or exchanged are neither resold nor donated to charitable organizations. This also applies to goods in their original packaging and those that appear undamaged on the outside.
The reason: It’s impossible to know what happened to a product once it was carried out the store door. Incorrect temperatures, direct sunlight, or damage cannot be ruled out. And not every defect is visible from the outside.
Bitter Memories of the HiPP Scandal
The fact that “in original packaging” does not automatically mean “untouched” was most recently demonstrated by the poison scandal involving HiPP baby food. In Austria, rat poison was discovered in a jar of baby food; the suspected perpetrator is currently in pretrial detention. According to the manufacturer, the products had left the factory in perfect condition and are believed to have been tampered with afterward.
Hofer wants to rule out precisely such damage—which is not visible from the outside—in the case of returns. As soon as the controlled supply and storage chain is interrupted, product safety can no longer be adequately guaranteed.
The customer understands that the discount store needs to protect itself. Still, he has one objection: “If I really wanted to do something like that, I could do it right in the store,” he says. For him, as an employee of the food bank, it remains incomprehensible why the entire package has to be thrown away.
Not all surplus ends up in the trash
In principle, however, not all surplus goods at Hofer end up in the trash. According to the company, food is regularly donated to social welfare organizations, and goods that can no longer be sold are also sent to farms. Through “Too Good To Go” and “Unverschwendet,” the discount store also saves food from the trash.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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