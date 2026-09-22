Stricter Penalties for Truants Due to Headscarf Ban

With a bit of luck, truant students get off with a warning

The reason not every report leads to a penalty is that the official has a certain degree of discretion. During the review, it also matters whether the child has been absent for “only” three days or for several weeks or months—in less serious cases, the authorities may issue a warning. This also happens, for example, if the student improves their behavior during the time between when the report is filed and when it is processed by the authorities.