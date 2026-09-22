Up to 800 euros
Stricter Penalties for Truants Due to Headscarf Ban
Parents must pay up to 800 euros if their children are absent without an excuse. The reason the fine has been raised so significantly is linked to the headscarf ban in Austria’s schools.
The new headscarf ban in Austrian schools affects more than just Muslim girls. As part of the same legislative package, the government has also significantly increased the penalties for truancy to ensure that children cannot simply circumvent the headscarf ban by staying home. Since September, parents have had to pay up to 800 euros in the worst-case scenario, up from the previous 440 euros.
Reports filed as early as the fourth day without an excuse
And that can quickly get expensive. Even though schools usually first try to reason with the student through conversations or warnings—if a child is absent for more than three school days without an excuse, the school must report the case! It does not matter, however, whether the days are consecutive or accumulate over a longer period.
In the 2025–26 school year, 7,949 reports of violations of compulsory education were filed in Vienna alone—nearly 30 percent more than the previous year. In 2,985 cases, parents were actually required to pay.
With a bit of luck, truant students get off with a warning
The reason not every report leads to a penalty is that the official has a certain degree of discretion. During the review, it also matters whether the child has been absent for “only” three days or for several weeks or months—in less serious cases, the authorities may issue a warning. This also happens, for example, if the student improves their behavior during the time between when the report is filed and when it is processed by the authorities.
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