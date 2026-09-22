State Pays €750,000 Monthly for Frankfurt Flight

“Since operations began, monthly payments on account totaling 750,000 euros each have been made,” according to a written response to an inquiry from Upper Austria’s State Councilor for Economic Affairs, Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), regarding payments to the Danish airline DAT, which has been operating the Linz-Frankfurt route since March of this year. These are monthly advance payments; the final settlement will take place at the end of the first year of operation: At that time, DAT must send the State of Upper Austria a breakdown of the actual costs incurred for the route, offset against revenue from ticket sales. The state will cover only the additional costs plus a “reasonable profit” and may therefore receive funds back. As reported, the subsidy is capped at a total of 36 million euros over four years.

Assessment of the Route Possible Only Later

The Greens had questioned Provincial Councilor Achleitner at length about Linz Airport. The conclusion of his response: The scheduled service to Frankfurt can only be seriously evaluated after one or two years, because until then, as planned, it will still be in the start-up phase. Detailed answers are therefore scarce for this reason. However: Passenger numbers are developing as expected, and capacity utilization has “already been around 20 percent higher in recent weeks than in the initial months,” according to the response to the Greens.