Disturbance of the Dead
Murder of Stefanie P.: 31-Year-Old Partner Charged
The Graz District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of murder and desecration of a corpse against Stefanie P.’s former partner with the Graz Regional Criminal Court.
The Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office has now filed charges of murder and desecration of a corpse against the 31-year-old Slovenian man accused of killing his former partner, Stefanie P., on November 23, 2025, in Graz. He is alleged to have intentionally killed the woman by strangling her violently, inflicting stab and cut wounds to her neck, and subsequently forcing her body into a suitcase; he is further alleged to have transported her body from Graz to Slovenia in his car and buried it there in a remote wooded area.
Defendant Does Not Plead Guilty
The defendant, who has no prior criminal record, does not admit to the charge of murder. However, he does admit to transporting the victim’s body to Slovenia and burying it in a wooded area. The Graz District Attorney’s Office announced this in a press release on Monday.
Up to life in prison
If convicted, the defendant faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years or life in prison. The investigation against the defendant’s brother and stepfather, however, has been dropped.
The two were suspected of having assisted the 31-year-old in transporting and burying the body of Stefanie P. However, there was no evidence of any involvement by the two Slovenian nationals in Austria. Any potential complicity by the men in Slovenia does not fall under domestic jurisdiction. Slovenian law enforcement authorities are now considering whether to initiate criminal proceedings.
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