Murder of Stefanie P.: 31-Year-Old Partner Charged

The Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office has now filed charges of murder and desecration of a corpse against the 31-year-old Slovenian man accused of killing his former partner, Stefanie P., on November 23, 2025, in Graz. He is alleged to have intentionally killed the woman by strangling her violently, inflicting stab and cut wounds to her neck, and subsequently forcing her body into a suitcase; he is further alleged to have transported her body from Graz to Slovenia in his car and buried it there in a remote wooded area.