Linz pays the most money to the state of any city in Austria

“A high transfer burden is not a law of nature”

Gegenhuber considers this unfair: “Compared to residents of other state capitals, the people of Linz pay a disproportionately high amount to the state—money that we are lacking.” Gegenhuber explains why Graz, in particular, has to contribute so much less to the state than Linz by pointing out that the State of Styria— “as provided for by the constitution”—bears full responsibility for its hospitals. A look at the neighboring state shows: “A high transfer burden is not a law of nature, but a political decision by the state.”