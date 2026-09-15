Upper Styrian Dairy Votes in Favor of Merger

Of the 791 voting members present at the Zechnerhalle in Kobenz, 714 voted in favor of the merger—equivalent to about 92 percent. Only 60 votes were cast against it. A positive outcome would have required only a two-thirds majority, or 516 votes in favor. The remaining 17 votes turned out to be invalid—four members abstained, and 13 votes were not cast. Nothing should now stand in the way of Berglandmilch’s acquisition of OM. The next step is for the relevant committees in Upper Austria and the Federal Competition Authority to approve the merger.