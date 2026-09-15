Crashed While Drunk
Colorful hiking poles gave away where their owner was lying
His eye-catching neon-colored hiking poles led the Alpine police to where they could find a drunk mountaineer (64). The man had fallen while descending the Zwillingkogel near Scharnstein in Upper Austria.
On Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m., the Gmunden Alpine Police were called to the Hauergraben area near the descent from the Zwillingkogel to respond to a report of an intoxicated man. A hiker had seen the elderly man sitting next to the trail, surrounded by several empty beer cans. She had asked him if he needed help, but the man had said no. Officers from the Gmunden Alpine Police went to the area to investigate. About 200 meters below a passageway, they found conspicuous neon-colored hiking poles along the trail.
He was lying under a tree
About ten meters below that, the officers discovered a motionless person lying under a tree with his head facing downhill. According to initial findings, the 64-year-old man from the Gmunden district had fallen down steep and rocky forest terrain. The officers immediately administered first aid and initiated the rescue chain. Mountain rescue and an emergency medical team were alerted to the scene.
Severely Hypothermic
The injured man was eventually rescued from the rugged terrain by a rope from the emergency medical helicopter and brought down to the valley suffering from severe hypothermia. The 64-year-old was then flown to Wels Hospital with injuries of an unspecified severity.
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