Colorful hiking poles gave away where their owner was lying

On Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m., the Gmunden Alpine Police were called to the Hauergraben area near the descent from the Zwillingkogel to respond to a report of an intoxicated man. A hiker had seen the elderly man sitting next to the trail, surrounded by several empty beer cans. She had asked him if he needed help, but the man had said no. Officers from the Gmunden Alpine Police went to the area to investigate. About 200 meters below a passageway, they found conspicuous neon-colored hiking poles along the trail.