Is Rangnick to Blame for Schöttel’s Departure? “Nonsense!”

In any case, Pröll said that in the coming weeks, they aim to find someone who is “convincing on a personal, professional, and human level and who, at the intersection of grassroots soccer, the Bundesliga, and the national teams, will proactively and dynamically fulfill an important pivotal role in Austrian soccer.” The association president also remarked: “I don’t believe in networks or other such things, or in people calling out who they think deserves the job. We need the right profile and the best person,” explained the 58-year-old, without addressing speculation.