Construction Begins on the Danube
Multi-million-euro ramp to eliminate hazard
A multi-million project is taking shape in the heart of Linz: After years of discussion, construction equipment is now rolling up to the Danube. By next summer, a new connection is set to be completed there, which will make a significant difference—especially for pedestrians and cyclists. A passage that has so far been both inconvenient and hazardous could soon be a thing of the past.
A long-standing safety hazard for cyclists and pedestrians is set to be eliminated: Today, Monday, work begins at the Donaulände on the new ramp, which will lead directly from the Nibelungen Bridge to the Donaupark. The city and state are investing 3.4 million euros in the project, and the connection is scheduled to be completed in July 2027.
The crosswalk has had its day
Above all, this is expected to make the current route safer. Anyone traveling from the Nibelungen Bridge toward Lentos and Donaupark currently still has to cross the heavily trafficked Untere Donaulände via a crosswalk. With the new ramp, this hazard will be eliminated in the future. “I’m very glad that people traveling on foot or by bicycle will no longer have to risk the dangerous route across Untere Donaulände,” says Martin Hajart (ÖVP), Mobility Commissioner and Deputy Mayor.
Accessible to all
The steel structure, approximately 123 meters long and up to 3.90 meters wide, is being built west of the Lentos and bridges a height difference of just over five meters. With a gradient of about 4.3 percent, it is designed to be accessible to all. The route runs between existing trees, which are to be preserved.
Fully assembled by summer 2027
Work will begin with the foundations and pile foundations. Starting in January 2027, sections of the supporting structure will be hoisted into place, and the steel bridge is scheduled to be fully assembled by summer. Lighting in the handrails and a non-slip surface are also part of the project.
“A Strong Statement”
State Councilor for Transportation Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ) views the ramp as part of a larger expansion along the Danube. Together with the widened ramp on the Urfahr side and the new bike path to St. Margarethen, this will send “a strong signal for modern and safe cycling infrastructure along the Danube.”
The Linz City Council had already approved the multi-million project in early July. Now the plans are turning into a construction site.
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