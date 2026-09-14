Multi-million-euro ramp to eliminate hazard

The crosswalk has had its day

Above all, this is expected to make the current route safer. Anyone traveling from the Nibelungen Bridge toward Lentos and Donaupark currently still has to cross the heavily trafficked Untere Donaulände via a crosswalk. With the new ramp, this hazard will be eliminated in the future. “I’m very glad that people traveling on foot or by bicycle will no longer have to risk the dangerous route across Untere Donaulände,” says Martin Hajart (ÖVP), Mobility Commissioner and Deputy Mayor.