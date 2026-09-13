Alexander Zverev Crowned King of New York

The better server prevailed

The deciding factor at Arthur Ashe Stadium was, above all, superior serving. Zverev landed significantly more first serves and almost always won the point on them. As a result, he didn’t allow a single break point over the first two sets. Shelton, on the other hand, was clearly nervous in his first Grand Slam final, especially during the decisive moments of the first set. Zverev didn’t even have to convert the break points that led to the 1-0 and 6-3 leads himself, as his opponent committed a double fault on each occasion.