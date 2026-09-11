Everyone’s caught up in lottery fever: Eight-time jackpot won

Just a few weeks ago, we reported here on a historic lottery drawing. For the first time in history, an eight-fold jackpot was up for grabs on July 19—a “once-in-a-decade event,” as the lottery organizers described it at the time. Less than two months later, Austria was once again on the edge of its seat awaiting a mega jackpot. “So what, according to mathematical probability, shouldn’t have happened has now come to pass,” said a lottery spokesperson, marveling at the phenomenon himself.