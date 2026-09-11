Three sets of six
Everyone’s caught up in lottery fever: Eight-time jackpot won
After no one picked the six correct numbers seven times in a row, lottery fever swept the nation once again within just a few weeks. On Sunday evening, the jackpot stood at around 11 million euros—the winning numbers have been drawn. Did someone hit the eight-time jackpot this time?
Just a few weeks ago, we reported here on a historic lottery drawing. For the first time in history, an eight-fold jackpot was up for grabs on July 19—a “once-in-a-decade event,” as the lottery organizers described it at the time. Less than two months later, Austria was once again on the edge of its seat awaiting a mega jackpot. “So what, according to mathematical probability, shouldn’t have happened has now come to pass,” said a lottery spokesperson, marveling at the phenomenon himself.
The July winner has not yet come forward,sonow it’s time for another shot at luck
. Since no one had the correct combination of numbers on their ticket again on Wednesday, the jackpot is now around eleven million euros. The winning numbers are 2, 7, 11, 16, 34, 42, and the bonus number 36 (all figures subject to change).
Still Waiting for a Styrian
The six winning numbers that hit the first eight-fold jackpot in July were selected in Styria. However, the winner has not yet come forward —so somewhere out there, a Quick-Tipp ticket worth twelve million is still waiting to be claimed, one that could lead its owner to financial independence.
The highest prize in the history of “6 out of 45,” however, dates back to 2018. At that time, a resident of Lower Austria won just under 15 million euros in a seven-time jackpot.
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