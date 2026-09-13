ÖFB bombshell: Marcel Sabitzer is taking a break

He is pleased “that Marcel will, in principle, be available again when we need him,” Rangnick emphasized. “That shows me how important the national team still is to him.” With another appearance at the European Championship, Sabitzer would become the Austrian with the most tournament appearances to date. The midfielder is the only player in ÖFB history, aside from Arnautovic, to have participated in four final tournaments so far—namely, three European Championships (2016, 2021, and 2024) as well as, most recently, the World Cup in North America, where he also scored his most recent goal in the match against Algeria (3–3).