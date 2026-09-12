GAK Defeats Altach After Beating Austria Lustenau!

Altach’s slump continues

Altach suffered its fourth consecutive league defeat. Last season’s cup finalist has only three points to its name. Even Schnabelholz is no longer a home fortress. After a 3-1 win over WSG Tirol, the Vorarlbergers had already lost 1-2 at home to Hartberg in August. GAK remains an unwelcome opponent. Of the nine matchups since Graz’s return to the top flight, Altach has won only one—and lost four. A chance for revenge comes in the Cup round of 16, when the “Red Jackets” will visit Altach again in late October.