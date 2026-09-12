Vorarlberg's Nightmare
GAK Defeats Altach After Beating Austria Lustenau!
For the second time in this still-young Bundesliga season, GAK has won—and for the second time, a Vorarlberg club has fallen victim! Following their 2-1 home win against SC Austria Lustenau in early August, the Graz “Red Jackets” celebrated another three points today in an away match against SCR Altach...
Despite having clearly more scoring chances, the team from the Rhine Valley had to admit defeat to GAK 1–2; a goal by Yann Massombo (25th minute) wasn’t enough to earn a point against the goals by Yannick Oberleitner (6th minute) and Alexander Hofleitner (38th minute) wasn’t enough to earn a point. While the visitors jumped to 6th place in the standings for the time being thanks to their first league win under new coach Gerald Scheiblehner, Altach remains second-to-last...
Massombo made his first league start for Altach following the drama surrounding his attempted—but ultimately failed—transfer to Sturm Graz. Scheiblehner was once again plagued by personnel issues. Veteran defender Michael Sollbauer made his first league appearance for GAK. In central midfield, Christopher Cvetko made his starting debut for the Graz side in place of Tobias Koch, who is struggling with disc problems.
GAK More Efficient Than It Has Been in a Long Time
They capitalized on the very first corner kick of the match. Oberleitner headed it in. Corner-kick taker Peter Michorl celebrated his 48th assist in his 200th Bundesliga game overall. At the other end, Niklas Niehoff, from an offside position, hit the top of the crossbar (20th minute). The German was unable to capitalize on a deflected shot by Ousmane Diawara from a good position (24th minute).
A minute later, GAK was caught off guard by a quickly taken throw-in from Benjamin Böckle, and Massombo scored with a spectacular shot into the near top corner. The Frenchman seems to have put his summer transfer saga behind him. The Altach crowd also seemed largely reconciled; no boos could be heard at Schnabelholz.
However, in front of 4,152 spectators, the visitors played with a level of efficiency not seen in a long time. Hofleitner skillfully controlled a cross from Liam Hermesh in the center of the attack; Altach defender Rassa Rahmani failed to challenge him, and the GAK forward put his team back in the lead. Niehoff failed to get the ball past GAK goalie Cican Stankovic with a backheel (32'). After the break, Mike-Steven Bähre missed his cross—and Diawara also failed to put the ball in the net (56').
Altach had more possession but failed to create enough clear-cut chances in the closing stages. GAK secured its first away win—after three consecutive league losses on the road—by holding on with a solid defensive performance. In Scheiblehner’s debut two weeks ago against WAC, the team could only manage a 0–0 draw despite having a numerical advantage for much of the game, due to a lack of finishing.
Altach’s slump continues
Altach suffered its fourth consecutive league defeat. Last season’s cup finalist has only three points to its name. Even Schnabelholz is no longer a home fortress. After a 3-1 win over WSG Tirol, the Vorarlbergers had already lost 1-2 at home to Hartberg in August. GAK remains an unwelcome opponent. Of the nine matchups since Graz’s return to the top flight, Altach has won only one—and lost four. A chance for revenge comes in the Cup round of 16, when the “Red Jackets” will visit Altach again in late October.
The result:
SCR Altach – GAK 1–2 (1–2)
Altach, Schnabelholz Stadium, 4,152 spectators, Referee Spurny
Goals: 0:1 (6.) Oberleitner, 1:1 (25.) Massombo, 1:2 (38.) Hofleitner
Yellow cards: Jäger and Hofleitner
Altach: Stojanovic – Jäger, Milojevic, Rahmani (80. Cosgun) – Niehoff, Demaku (90. Eisschill), Bähre, Böckle – Massombo (80. Krstovic), Diawara (80. Hrstic), Greil (68. Elongo-Yombo)
GAK: Stankovic – Owusu, Sollbauer, Oberleitner – Anderson, Michorl, Cvetko (79' P. Markovic), Lichtenberger (71' Smits) – Hofleitner, Maderner (57' Grosse), Hermesh (57' Gragger)
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