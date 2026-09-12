A Few Problem Cases
A Mixed First Week of the Headscarf Ban
The first week of the headscarf ban in schools in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland has been surprisingly calm, but not entirely without a hitch. Staff representatives report that there were difficulties, particularly at problem schools in the federal capital. However, resolving conflicts involving hardship cases is still pending.
In general, things got off to a “orderly start and with great respect,” says Paul Kimberger (FCG), the top teachers’ representative, in an interview with the “Krone.” The Department of Education confirms this initial feedback. So far, only “a few calls” have been received from school administrators—mostly regarding legal and substantive questions.
Conflicts Primarily in Secondary Schools
In the federal capital, a quick survey of the 550 elementary, middle, and special schools revealed that individual problem cases had been reported “across the board,” according to Thomas Krebs (FCG), vice chair of the Central Committee of the Vienna State Teachers’ Association. Conflicts certainly exist in elementary schools as well, but they are more common in secondary schools.
As early as Tuesday and Wednesday, many girls were summoned to the principal’s office along with their parents for a meeting because they refused to remove their headscarves even after being asked to do so by a teacher, Krebs said. Based on feedback so far, about half of the cases were resolved, largely because the parents had sent their daughters to school wearing headscarves simply out of ignorance.
Where no resolution was reached, the Department of Education steps in
Hardship cases are to be resolved at the next level: If teachers and school administrators are unable to make progress through discussions and parents continue to insist on the headscarf, the Department of Education takes over as the third level of escalation. “Starting next week, there will already be individual cases that end up with us,” according to the Vienna Department of Education. The first figures are expected to be available by midweek.
Integration Minister Claudia Bauer sees this as confirmation of the right course: “Based on the feedback so far, the ban on children wearing headscarves has gotten off to a good start.” She adds, however, that it is “still too early” to draw a definitive conclusion. But one thing is clear: The grace period during the first few days of school is over—now we’ll see who accepts the ban and where the dispute escalates.
Further violations could result in administrative fines of up to 800 euros for parents, even on multiple occasions. Prolonged absences from class also have consequences.
Escaping to homeschooling is nearly impossible
Even the option of switching to homeschooling is largely blocked. “It’s not possible to withdraw a child from school in the middle of the school year,” clarified Director of Education Elisabeth Fuchs. Anyone who wanted to take this route had to withdraw their child no later than one week after the end of the previous school year. And even after that, strict requirements apply: The instruction must be at least equivalent; annual review meetings and external exams are mandatory. Anyone who fails to appear, refuses to take the exam, or fails it must return to public school; administrative penalty proceedings will also follow.
For children in German language support classes or courses, homeschooling is strictly prohibited. So far, there has been no wave of withdrawals due to the headscarf ban. Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr: “We currently see no upward trend in this regard.” The number of children being homeschooled has been falling “very sharply again” since the start of the pandemic. This means that even this loophole is closing: Anyone who is only now trying to circumvent the headscarf ban by withdrawing their child from school is too late.
Few problems in rural areas as well
In Lower Austria and Burgenland, there were ten and two reports of violations, respectively. In Burgenland, the conflicts at school were resolved, and there were no withdrawals, according to the office of the responsible state councilor, Daniela Winkler.
“It’s clear to me: Rules that apply in Austria must be followed without exception. Anyone who deliberately disregards them must expect the consequences provided for by law. Integration also means respecting our legal system and our shared rules,” said Lower Austria’s State Councilor for Education, Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
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