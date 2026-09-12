A Mixed First Week of the Headscarf Ban

Escaping to homeschooling is nearly impossible

Even the option of switching to homeschooling is largely blocked. “It’s not possible to withdraw a child from school in the middle of the school year,” clarified Director of Education Elisabeth Fuchs. Anyone who wanted to take this route had to withdraw their child no later than one week after the end of the previous school year. And even after that, strict requirements apply: The instruction must be at least equivalent; annual review meetings and external exams are mandatory. Anyone who fails to appear, refuses to take the exam, or fails it must return to public school; administrative penalty proceedings will also follow.