The History of the Crisis at Linz Airport

What’s Next

The state government intends to sell up to 49 percent of the shares to private investors. The process is to be initiated as soon as possible, preferably before the end of this year. At the same time, a change in the airport’s management is imminent: Current CEO Norbert Draskovits is retiring, and German manager Jörg Ebbighausen will take over sole management by the end of the year at the latest. He has a lot of work ahead of him...