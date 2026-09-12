Had previously harassed a woman
Police Arrest Man Who Threatened Passersby with a Knife in 95 Seconds
Within 95 seconds, police officers arrested a 26-year-old Albanian man around 1 a.m. on Saturday who was alleged to have threatened passersby with a knife at Vöcklabruck’s town square. Earlier, the man had sexually harassed a 32-year-old woman at the wine festival. That didn’t end well for him: her husband knocked out two of his front teeth.
A 32-year-old woman from the Vöcklabruck district had previously approached a police patrol and reported that she had just been harassed by an unknown man. This led to a physical altercation between the unknown man and the woman’s 32-year-old husband. The stranger then fled the scene.
Two patrol cars arrived on the scene immediately
At the same time, an emergency call came in reporting that a man with a knife was shouting in the town square in Vöcklabruck. The police patrol and another patrol that happened to be nearby immediately ran to the adjacent town square. Two people were already coming toward them; they were obviously fleeing from the man and shouted to the officers that there was a person with a knife around the corner.
Suspect Disarmed with Drawgun
The officers encountered the man and, with their guns drawn, forced him to drop his knife and lie on the ground. During a search, the officers found a small amount of cannabis and two incisors in his wallet. These belonged to the suspect and had apparently been knocked out shortly before.
Lineup
During the lineup, it quickly became clear that the man who had been arrested was the one who had previously been involved in the altercation with the couple. The case is under further investigation.
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