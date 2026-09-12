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Gloomy Fuel Price Forecast

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it reached 2.50 euros per liter”

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12.09.2026 09:00
Drivers are already having to dig deep into their pockets at gas stations—and prices are set to ...
Drivers are already having to dig deep into their pockets at gas stations—and prices are set to rise even further.(Bild: Imre Antal)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

Drivers are already groaning at the gas pump, but filling up is likely to get even more expensive. ÖAMTC expert Dominik Graf explains why 2.50 euros per liter is a realistic possibility—and not just because the government is divided over relief measures. 

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What’s already the norm in neighboring countries now threatens us too: On Friday, the oil price climbed above $100 per barrel for the first time in four months, and according to Trump’s advisers, the war with Iran could last until 2029. That has consequences. Drivers are already paying over 2.30 euros per liter of diesel (see photo). It could get even worse.

Drivers are already having to dig deep into their pockets at the gas stations—and prices are set ...
Drivers are already having to dig deep into their pockets at the gas stations—and prices are set to rise even further.(Bild: Imre Antal)

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it reached 2.50 euros. It’s heading in that direction,” says Dominik Graf of the ÖAMTC. While the current price shock will level off somewhat, Graf no longer expects a return to previous levels. In the long term, there is even the threat of additional price increases: Starting in 2028, the national CO2 pricing system will be replaced by the European Emissions Trading System (ETS 2). This, too, could make filling up even more expensive.

What Measures the Government Is Planning
Opinions within the government differ widely on how to ease the burden on the public: The SPÖ continues to push for limiting the profit margins of oil companies. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is not keen on this idea, noting that fuel prices in Austria are below the EU average.

NEOS Representative Karin Doppelbauer also warns against rushing into decisions, but says solutions will still be discussed over the weekend. While efforts are being made to mitigate the impact as much as possible, “we won’t be able to cushion everything.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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