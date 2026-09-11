Grabbed by the neck
Parking dispute escalated: “I’ll kill you”
Chaotic scenes reportedly unfolded on Saturday in a parking lot in Helpfau-Uttendorf. A seemingly chance encounter between a 25-year-old Serbian man and a 32-year-old man from the Innviertel region ended painfully, especially for the older man.
When police were called to a parking lot in Helpfau-Uttendorf around 8 p.m. on Saturday, they found a large group of people there. Among them were two women (25, 26) and a man (28) from Vienna, as well as a 25-year-old local resident—all Serbian citizens.
Dispute over a parking spot
On the other side was a 32-year-old driver from Aspach, who had two girls (ages 16 and 17) as passengers. The 32-year-old told police that he had wanted to park in the lot. The 25-year-old had signaled to him with hand gestures that he should leave.
25-Year-Old Lost His Temper
The older man then reportedly opened the side window slightly and stated that he wanted to pull into the parking space. However, this apparently did not sit well with the younger man. He is said to have run toward the 32-year-old’s car and smashed the window with his fist. He allegedly grabbed the driver by the throat and threatened to kill him.
Threatener Reported
The victim, who sustained minor injuries, finally managed to put the car in reverse and drive away. The 25-year-old is being charged by the district attorney’s office with property damage, making dangerous threats, and assault.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.