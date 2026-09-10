Second-Division Team Wels
“Wheel of Fortune” Means Shoe-Polishing and Singing
An original training incentive at second-division soccer club FC Hertha Wels: On the “Wheel of Fortune,” players from the trade fair city—who are set to play in Saturday’s derby away at Blau-Weiß—face tasks ranging from shoe-shining to singing.
There are some “great prizes” to “win” on the (un)lucky wheel at second-division soccer club FC Hertha Wels: “Shoe polishing” is on the list, as are “one week of ball duty” or “50 euros for the team fund.” You can even sing a song in front of the team!
Things get dicey with four “N”s
“Moritz Schrenk sang great,” smiles Coach Christian Heinle, who introduced the Wheel of Fortune to the second-division club together with the team last season. Here’s how it works: For a specific training exercise in each session, the winners earn an “S” and the losers an “N.” Four “N”s in a row means it’s time to spin the wheel! “Even though it’s fun, the main goal is to make training even more intense and foster a winning mentality—everyone should be determined to win and be on their toes,” says Heinle.
New Linz Player Faces Former Club
Last season, Karim Conté had to give a presentation in Heinle’s team about his hometown in Guinea. “He did an outstanding job, including a video,” said Heinle about the player who transferred to FC Blau-Weiß this summer—the very team Wels will face in Saturday’s derby in Linz. “Linz Has the Best Roster” The league leader recently suffered two bitter defeats: a 1–2 loss in Kapfenberg and a 2–3 Cup loss (after leading 2–0) against Innsbruck.
“Blau-Weiß has the best roster in the league”
“But they have by far the best roster in the league and were the better team in both games. If we want to get anything out of this, we’ll have to push ourselves to the limit,” said Heinle, who had dropped forward Isa Drammeh from the roster for the 1-0 Cup loss in Kapfenberg: “I wasn’t satisfied with his work ethic.” Even the wheel of fortune didn’t help...
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