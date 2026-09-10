“Wheel of Fortune” Means Shoe-Polishing and Singing

“Blau-Weiß has the best roster in the league”

“But they have by far the best roster in the league and were the better team in both games. If we want to get anything out of this, we’ll have to push ourselves to the limit,” said Heinle, who had dropped forward Isa Drammeh from the roster for the 1-0 Cup loss in Kapfenberg: “I wasn’t satisfied with his work ethic.” Even the wheel of fortune didn’t help...