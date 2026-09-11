Researchers Discover Secret Chambers in Hallstatt

Tools and Food Remains

For example, the finds of tools reveal different types of handles on the mining tools. Typically, these tools were highly standardized and specifically adapted to the requirements of the mining techniques. However, this clearly changed over the course of the Iron Age, according to the archaeologist. Textiles and remnants of clothing, exceptionally well-preserved by the salt, were also found, as well as wooden bowls containing food remains and the miners’ excrement. Not only is the genetic material of the individuals involved well-preserved, but also DNA from the food they consumed, which has been preserved in the sediment.