Heavy Rain and Storm
Italy: Summer Season Ends with Severe Storms
Severe storms brought at least a temporary end to summer in northern Italy on Wednesday. The beach resorts of Lignano, Jesolo, and Bibione were also affected, and the normally calm upper Adriatic Sea was churning with fierce waves. Some roads were flooded, and in the Friuli town of Latisana, a woman drowned in her car.
Wednesday brought a significant drop in temperatures not only here but also in northern Italy, where severe thunderstorms struck in some areas and temperatures plummeted. Heavy rain and gusts of wind hit the popular beach resorts, and in Milan, parks had to be temporarily closed.
Woman Drowned in Her Car
Several streets were under water. A woman in Latisana died after her car became trapped in a flooded underpass. A Carabiniere who arrived on the scene after receiving an emergency call jumped into the water and managed to rescue the woman from the vehicle. However, she could not be revived.
The police officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The fire department was on the scene with numerous personnel. The area between Latisana and the coastal town of Lignano was hit by flooding and significant traffic problems following heavy rains and thunderstorms overnight and in the morning.
More scattered rain showers
The situation has since calmed down, but the beach weather is over for now. In Bibione, clouds continued to roll in on Thursday, with the sun peeking out only occasionally.
Garages flooded in Lignano
In Lignano, the fire department had to respond to multiple calls; streets were flooded following the downpours. On Thursday, the all-clear was partially given, as severe thunderstorms are no longer expected. Nevertheless, many vacationers—including those from Austria—are worried about their cars: garages in the popular beach resort are partially underwater.
Power Outages in Trieste
Rail service in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region was also severely disrupted. According to the Italian rail infrastructure operator RFI, there were power supply issues in Trieste, among other places. In Portogruaro and Monfalcone, malfunctions were reported in the switches and signaling systems. Trains were delayed by up to an hour. Replacement buses were used in some cases between Trieste and Portogruaro. Technicians were working to restore the rail infrastructure.
In Milan, nearly 100 millimeters of rain fell locally within 24 hours in the northern parts of the city and the surrounding area. The Lambro River rose sharply, and mobile flood barriers were deployed in parts of the city. In the Brescia area, a tornado ripped roofs off buildings and tore away pieces of sheet metal. In Liguria, the Lavagna River overflowed its banks in several places. Residents were urged to move to higher floors.
Severe Damage in Tuscany
Particularly severe damage was also reported from Tuscany. In Viareggio, a tornado swept through the coastal region, damaging beach resorts, shipyards, and residential buildings. Sudden gusts of wind swept away beach umbrellas, awnings, and lounge chairs. Trees also fell in other parts of the Versilia region. In Carrara, approximately 100 millimeters of rain fell within a few minutes.
The change in weather follows an exceptionally long heat wave. An Atlantic disturbance is bringing cooler air to Italy and causing a significant drop in temperature; at the same time, the large temperature differences can contribute to the formation of severe thunderstorms. In the north, temperatures dropped significantly. In the south, the heat is holding on for now, with highs of up to 35 to 36 degrees.
According to weather services, the disturbance is expected to continue moving southward through Friday and Saturday. This should bring an end to the unusual heat in central and southern Italy for the time being. Heavy rainfall has already been reported in Rome, causing chaotic traffic conditions in the capital.
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