Italy: Summer Season Ends with Severe Storms

The change in weather follows an exceptionally long heat wave. An Atlantic disturbance is bringing cooler air to Italy and causing a significant drop in temperature; at the same time, the large temperature differences can contribute to the formation of severe thunderstorms. In the north, temperatures dropped significantly. In the south, the heat is holding on for now, with highs of up to 35 to 36 degrees.

According to weather services, the disturbance is expected to continue moving southward through Friday and Saturday. This should bring an end to the unusual heat in central and southern Italy for the time being. Heavy rainfall has already been reported in Rome, causing chaotic traffic conditions in the capital.