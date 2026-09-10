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Before the incident in Marchtrenk

Ex-Wife: Nose Broken and Dog Beaten, Too

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10.09.2026 05:00
A picture-perfect family facade to the outside world—yet behind those doors, in that unassuming ...
A picture-perfect family facade to the outside world—yet behind those doors, in that unassuming gray townhouse, the mother (39) of a daughter endured a terrible ordeal.(Bild: Krone-Collage/zVg, Matthias Lauber/laumat.at, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Porträt von Sandra Pichler-Ramsauer
Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Von Christoph Budin , Sandra Pichler-Ramsauer und Christoph Gantner

Behind the facade of the supposedly upstanding truck driver lie deep human abysses. The 51-year-old man from Upper Austria presented himself, on the one hand, as a devoted husband and father to a teenage daughter, while on the other hand, he chatted with an alleged rape accomplice about perverse violent fantasies.

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The Marchtrenk man is alleged to have sold his wife for 500 euros and handed her over to strangers to be abused—the “Krone” broke the story on Wednesday. In the end, the 39-year-old woman was dead. Presumably abused to death.

A glimpse behind the facade and into the evil self— read also the analysis by profiler Patricia Staniek —is provided in this horrific case handled by the Wels District Attorney’s Office by the testimony of the first wife of the main suspect, who is currently in pretrial detention and with whom he also has children. She describes how her husband was prone to violence in their relationship—and how she was pressured by his family because of these accounts...

Even the family dog wet itself out of fear
“It got particularly bad after the birth of our youngest son,” the 48-year-old said in her testimony. It got to the point where she had to give away the family dog because it would wet itself out of sheer fear at the mere sight of the burly man. “Chipsi” was “beaten up badly” by her husband over every little thing. The ex-wife spoke of “extreme abuse” of the animal.

Outwardly, the marriage appeared perfect—yet behind closed doors in that unassuming gray ...
Outwardly, the marriage appeared perfect—yet behind closed doors in that unassuming gray townhouse, the mother (39) of one daughter endured a terrible ordeal.(Bild: Krone-Collage/zVg, Matthias Lauber/laumat.at, Krone KREATIV)

“He punched me in the face with both fists”
According to her, the man from Upper Austria wanted to act out his sexual desires with other couples. “But I was always against it and didn’t want that,” the ex-wife stated on the record. Then came a shocking incident that ultimately led to the divorce. After receiving an invitation, her husband completely lost it. The mother: “As a result, he sat (...) on top of me and punched me in the face alternately with both fists. I’d never seen him like that before. Eventually, he let go of me and went to sleep.”

Broken nose, bruised jaw
The next day, the doctor diagnosed a bruised jaw and cheekbone, as well as a broken nose. Shortly thereafter, they separated—and the violent fantasies became a deadly reality ...

“You’d just hear an ambulance sometimes”
Meanwhile, the suburban neighborhood in Marchtrenk is reeling with disbelief and shock. A neighbor who lived next door to the prime suspect said, “We didn’t notice a thing. I was stunned when I read what had happened right next door to us. It was always very quiet over there; you’d just hear a pump sometimes.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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