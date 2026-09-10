Ex-Wife: Nose Broken and Dog Beaten, Too

“He punched me in the face with both fists”

According to her, the man from Upper Austria wanted to act out his sexual desires with other couples. “But I was always against it and didn’t want that,” the ex-wife stated on the record. Then came a shocking incident that ultimately led to the divorce. After receiving an invitation, her husband completely lost it. The mother: “As a result, he sat (...) on top of me and punched me in the face alternately with both fists. I’d never seen him like that before. Eventually, he let go of me and went to sleep.”