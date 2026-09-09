NEOS Leader Confuses Polterer with FPÖ Supporters

As usual, Meinl-Reisinger attended the Kirtag on Saturday this year in traditional festival attire, mingling with the revelers in visibly good spirits, signing autographs, and taking selfies. When she then gave a short speech, boos and whistles rang out from parts of the audience in the beer tent. “I just know where it’s really beautiful, where people love to come, where you feel at home, where you meet lots of nice people,” said the politician, who owns a vacation home in the Styrian Salzkammergut. “Yes, it’s just beautiful there—really beautiful.”