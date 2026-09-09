Minister Booed
NEOS Leader Confuses Polterer with FPÖ Supporters
That’s not how diplomacy works. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger hastily dismissed the boos she received at the Altaussee Kirtag as an “FPÖ disruption.” In fact, it was likely “ordinary citizens” who were dissatisfied with the NEOS leader’s performance.
As usual, Meinl-Reisinger attended the Kirtag on Saturday this year in traditional festival attire, mingling with the revelers in visibly good spirits, signing autographs, and taking selfies. When she then gave a short speech, boos and whistles rang out from parts of the audience in the beer tent. “I just know where it’s really beautiful, where people love to come, where you feel at home, where you meet lots of nice people,” said the politician, who owns a vacation home in the Styrian Salzkammergut. “Yes, it’s just beautiful there—really beautiful.”
“Enough already”
Meanwhile, however, loud whistles and boos rang out from parts of the audience, to which the minister responded directly. “And now, let’s cut it out. We’re all here together in Austria,” she said, trying to calm things down. “We’re happy to be here today, and we’re enjoying the evening together. Here’s to a wonderful evening at the Altaussee beer tent!” she exclaimed in closing.
Later, the 48-year-old spoke of a “disruption attempt by the FPÖ” that had failed. The FPÖ wanted to “provoke, polarize, and divide,” but at the “Kiritog,” she emphasized on Instagram, “nobody wants that—we just want to celebrate together.” Meinl-Reisinger is probably right about the latter, but her accusations are clearly false.
In the beer tent was a group of 50 people from Upper Austria celebrating a bachelor party, all wearing blue hats. Some of them may have been whistling, and Meinl-Reisinger likely mistook them for FPÖ members because of their blue headwear. In any case, one of the men contacted the FPÖ. The “Krone” has a copy of the email. “Reisinger couldn’t have sunk any lower,” he writes in it.
FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz describes the minister’s behavior as a “scandal.” “It’s typical of the foreign minister’s arrogant and self-absorbed manner. She simply can’t imagine that anyone wouldn’t find her likable and idolize her, but would instead greet her with boos.” Perhaps one of her party colleagues should bring Meinl-Reisinger back down to earth. She’s even facing massive criticism from within her own party. So it’s very likely that in a packed beer tent, there are people who don’t like Beate Meinl-Reisinger.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.