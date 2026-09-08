From Movies to Pop Concerts
Price Shock: A “Culture Euro” on Every Event in Vienna
Enjoying culture in Vienna is set to become significantly more expensive—from stadium concerts and cultural venues to movie theaters and cabaret. The “Krone” has the details from the ongoing negotiations—and has a tip on how to avoid the upcoming price hikes, at least for now.
Very little is set in stone yet regarding the upcoming Viennese “culture euro”—except that it will almost certainly be more than just one euro, which will soon be added to every ticket purchase. The tax, which has been haunting Viennese cultural policy like a persistent ghost ever since the abolition of the former ORF fees and their GIS state levy in 2024, is now definitely coming—that much is certain.
Culture Department Clashes with Finance Department
Vienna’s City Councilor for Finance, Barbara Novak (SPÖ), had already committed to the measure during the “Wien Krone” summer interview, and final details are currently being worked out with her counterpart in the Culture Department, Veronica Kaup-Hasler. The “Sportgroschen”—a tax that has been levied on admission to sporting events in the federal capital for 80 years—apparently serves as the model. Just as this tax is earmarked for Viennese sports, the “Culture Euro” is intended to help fund Viennese culture.
However, it’s not just Viennese residents who will have to pay—but everyone who takes advantage of Vienna’s cultural offerings—from everyday trips to the movies and cabaret shows to museum visits and exclusive events like concerts by major stars ranging from pop to classical music. What makes this politically controversial is that Vienna is effectively collecting taxes on something it doesn’t have to fund—namely, federal museums and federal theaters.
Those who snap up tickets quickly pay less
The move to adopt the “Sportgroschen” model does not bode well for future ticket prices: it currently makes admission to Viennese sporting events 12.5 percent more expensive. This would make good tickets for star tenor Jonas Kaufmann’s next performance at the Konzerthaus 37 euros more expensive, for example, as well as admission to the Belvedere by three euros.
The measure is set to be approved as early as October and is scheduled to take effect in mid-2027—at which point it will be applied to every purchase. In other words: Those who study the cultural calendar as far in advance as possible and secure tickets early will be able to sit in the front row for the same price that would only get others into the 20th row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.