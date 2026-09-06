“Not everyone is a Nazi—they vote for the AfD out of frustration!”

“The mood is divided”

An attentive listener can certainly detect critical remarks directed at parties other than the AfD as well: “The mood is divided, but I don’t see us in the final battle against the Fourth Reich, as many protest participants are claiming.” In his view, the established parties are far too preoccupied with the AfD rather than with themselves. “I haven’t heard a single word on stage about economic problems; instead, gender issues are constantly being discussed. The established parties aren’t addressing the truly important issues, and that’s exactly what’s driving many people into the arms of the AfD, which right now just has to reel them in.”