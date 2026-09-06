96 Percent: Wöginger Re-elected as ÖAAB Leader

In his speech, the outgoing and incoming ÖAAB leader primarily attacked the FPÖ and its ties to the Identitarians. The latter used terms such as “Aryan bones” and “skull measurements.” These words stemmed from the darkest period of Austrian history. Here, he said, it was necessary to speak out clearly and make it evident that the ÖAAB and the People’s Party did not want this. This was of enormous importance: “Because I don’t want a self-appointed ‘People’s Chancellor’ in Austria.”