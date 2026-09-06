Stocker Congratulates
96 Percent: Wöginger Re-elected as ÖAAB Leader
August Wöginger’s first-instance conviction in the tax office case has not damaged his popularity within his own party. The former ÖVP caucus leader was re-elected as chairman of the ÖAAB with nearly 96 percent of the vote. Party leader and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker offered his congratulations.
In the Braunau tax office patronage scandal, August Wöginger was sentenced in May to seven months’ probation in the first-instance trial for incitement to abuse of office. He filed an appeal and hopes for an acquittal in the next instance, but he resigned as ÖVP caucus leader in the National Council. He retained his roles as social affairs spokesperson and ÖABB chairman.
“Good for the Future”
In the latter capacity, he stood for reelection on Saturday at the national convention of the ÖVP’s employee organization in Haag, Lower Austria. There, it became clear just how strong the support for the ÖVP politician is within his own ranks. The convention’s motto, inspired by Wöginger’s nickname, was: “Good for the Future.” The ÖABB leader emphasized that his organization stands for everyone “who keeps our country going day in and day out.” Achievement creates prosperity, prosperity creates social security, and social security creates social cohesion.
In the election, Wöginger received 95.9 percent of the delegate votes, while his deputies achieved even higher approval ratings. More than 99 percent of the vote went to FCG President Romana Deckenbacher, Upper Austrian Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander, Tyrolean State Parliament Vice President Dominik Mainusch, Veronika Marte, chairwoman of the VP parliamentary group in Vorarlberg, and Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, a member of the Lower Austrian State Council. Federal Councilor Günther Ruprecht also received over 98 percent.
Chancellor Praises “Willingness to Listen”
Several members of the government had also joined the Bundestag, including Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Minister of the Chancellery Claudia Bauer. In addition, Parliamentary Group Leader Ernst Gödl and Lower Austria’s Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner traveled to Haag. Federal party leader Christian Stocker did not attend, but congratulated August Wöginger “from the bottom of his heart on his re-election” via social media. He emphasized August Wöginger’s “keen intuition” and “willingness to listen” when it comes to workers.
In his speech, the outgoing and incoming ÖAAB leader primarily attacked the FPÖ and its ties to the Identitarians. The latter used terms such as “Aryan bones” and “skull measurements.” These words stemmed from the darkest period of Austrian history. Here, he said, it was necessary to speak out clearly and make it evident that the ÖAAB and the People’s Party did not want this. This was of enormous importance: “Because I don’t want a self-appointed ‘People’s Chancellor’ in Austria.”
FPÖ: The Election Says It All About the ÖVP
The FPÖ reacted promptly. Wöginger’s election as ÖAAB leader says everything about the ÖVP, said Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz in a press release. With no regard for the consequences, the party is now solely concerned with its own positions and perks. The election impressively demonstrates how far the ÖVP has already distanced itself from the people and how unabashedly it acts.
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