No new cases
Legionella: Direct link to Linz AG’s cooling tower
Following a Legionella outbreak in the greater Linz area in mid-July, no new cases have been reported for more than a week. A total of 32 people have fallen ill so far, three of whom have died. This was announced by the State of Upper Austria, the Linz-Land District Administration, the City of Linz, and AGES. Evidence suggesting a link to a contaminated cooling system at Linz AG has reportedly grown stronger.
The press release stated that this is indicated not only by the geographical and temporal distribution of the cases and preliminary analyses of airflow patterns, but also by sequencing results: The Legionella strain detected in one of the company’s cooling towers on Wienerstraße apparently matches that found in patients.
More than 200 samples taken
To date, more than 200 samples have been taken from potential sources of infection. For patients living outside of Linz, authorities are currently investigating whether their infection could also be traced back to the suspected source of the cluster of cases in Linz.
Statement from LINZ AG: This afternoon, LINZ AG was informed for the first time by the authorities that there is a single confirmed link between the pathogens found in the cooling tower system of LINZ STROM GAS WÄRME GmbH and the illness of one person. The company deeply regrets this development. At the same time, it was received with relief that the affected patient has since recovered.
Much remains uncertain, particularly regarding the source of the other cases of illness, as there is currently no evidence of a link between the LINZ AG facility and the other cases. LINZ AG continues to support the ongoing investigations to the best of its ability.
Legionella growth in the affected system has been ruled out
In coordination with the authorities and consulted experts, the system was cleaned and disinfected immediately after the detection of Legionella became known. The system was subsequently switched to dry operation. This rules out any possible growth of Legionella.
Investigation into the cause continues
The possible cause of the unexpected presence of Legionella in the systemcontinuesto be intensively investigated. The affected system is state-of-the-art, is continuously monitored, and all inspections required by the authorities have been properly carried out.
LINZ AG emphasizes that the drinking water supply is not affected and has not been affected at any time.
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