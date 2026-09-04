Legionella: Direct link to Linz AG’s cooling tower

More than 200 samples taken

To date, more than 200 samples have been taken from potential sources of infection. For patients living outside of Linz, authorities are currently investigating whether their infection could also be traced back to the suspected source of the cluster of cases in Linz.



Statement from LINZ AG: This afternoon, LINZ AG was informed for the first time by the authorities that there is a single confirmed link between the pathogens found in the cooling tower system of LINZ STROM GAS WÄRME GmbH and the illness of one person. The company deeply regrets this development. At the same time, it was received with relief that the affected patient has since recovered.

Much remains uncertain, particularly regarding the source of the other cases of illness, as there is currently no evidence of a link between the LINZ AG facility and the other cases. LINZ AG continues to support the ongoing investigations to the best of its ability.