“I wear two watches so I have more time”

He arrives for his interview with the “Krone” wearing colorful socks, sandals, a striped shirt, and two plastic watches on his wrist. “To have more time,” jokes Jonas Wiesinger, also known as Jonas Bonas. The Wels native is one of the rising stars of the Austrian comedy scene. Among other accolades, he won the Grazer Kleinkunstvogel, one of the most prestigious awards for up-and-coming cabaret artists in the German-speaking world. He won’t reveal his exact age. Nor does he say what he’s studying: “I’m in my early 20s, but people guess I’m younger or older. On stage, I come across as childlike and naive. I’m studying something to do with media,” says the Wels native mysteriously.