Head to the Motorcycle Highlight with “Krone”

Enter to Win

The “Krone” is giving away 40 pairs of weekend passes for the breathtaking 2026 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Austria, taking place September 17–20 at the Red Bull Ring. In addition, one lucky winner will even receive a special grand prize: Two VIP weekend passes, including a Service Road Tour that lets you get closer to the action on the racetrack than ever before. We’re also giving away 10 merchandise packages consisting of caps, softshell jackets, polo shirts, sunglasses, and zip-up hoodies. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of September 11 at 9:00 a.m., and you might just be one of the lucky winners.