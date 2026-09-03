Enter & Win
Head to the Motorcycle Highlight with “Krone”
MotoGP action, thrilling duels, and a weekend full of motorsports: From September 17–20, the stars of the premier class will be racing at the Red Bull Ring. “Krone” is giving away 40 pairs of weekend passes, exclusive VIP tickets including a Service Road tour, and ten jam-packed merchandise packages.
To wrap up their summer European tour, the MotoGP stars will be racing at their home track, the Red Bull Ring, from September 17–20 in the 2026 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Austria. For the riders and their fans, the event is always a special highlight on the picturesque track in Styria, before they head straight to the decisive races in Asia and Australia.
In addition to the thrilling races, there are plenty of other highlights on the Red Bull Ring grounds during the MotoGP weekend: The action kicks off as early as Thursday, September 17, with the “MopedGP” and the Public Pit Lane Walk, before the pros’ engines roar to life on Friday. There will also be plenty of side events, action, and entertainment at this major motorcycle highlight. Tickets for the race weekend are available starting at 99 euros. You can find more information about the event HERE.
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is giving away 40 pairs of weekend passes for the breathtaking 2026 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Austria, taking place September 17–20 at the Red Bull Ring. In addition, one lucky winner will even receive a special grand prize: Two VIP weekend passes, including a Service Road Tour that lets you get closer to the action on the racetrack than ever before. We’re also giving away 10 merchandise packages consisting of caps, softshell jackets, polo shirts, sunglasses, and zip-up hoodies. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of September 11 at 9:00 a.m., and you might just be one of the lucky winners.
Want to double your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Krone” Sports Newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have twice the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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