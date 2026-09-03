Get your tickets now!
Put on your traditional costume, leave everyday life behind: Vienna is all fired up for the Wiesn
Just three weeks to go, and the Kaiserwiese in the Prater will once again become the place to be for everyone who wants to celebrate together, sing along, enjoy themselves, and simply have a really good time.Getyour 1+1 tickets now, exclusively atthe Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at, and join the party when the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn calls!
Dirndls, lederhosen, folk music, and a festival tent atmosphere
From September 24 to October 11, the fifth edition of the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn will take place in Vienna’s Prater. For 18 days, the Oktoberfest on the Kaiserwiese combines Austrian traditions and cuisine with an extensive music and entertainment program.
A diverse program featuring well-known acts
Numerous well-known acts will also perform in the three large festival tents in 2026. Among those announced are Die Lauser, Mountain Crew, Die Edlseer, Fetzentaler, Grabenland Buam, Wiener Wahnsinn, and the Trenkwalder. Joining them will be Schlager stars like Udo Wenders, the Alpenkrainer, Silvio Samoni, and plenty of musical surprises—ranging from authentic folk music to Schlager and the big Wiesn party.
Free Admission to the Oktoberfest Village
The festivities aren’t limited to the evening events. The Oktoberfest village is open daily starting at noon with free admission. Visitors can stroll through the Oktoberfest village, enjoy Austrian delicacies, listen to live music, or stop for a bite at one of the five alpine huts.
In the evening, the action shifts to the three large festival tents. Live performances and Oktoberfest parties are on the program inthe Gösser Tent, the Wiesbauer Tent, and the Nordic Spirit Kaiser Tent.
For 18 days at Vienna’s Prater, tradition meets a festive atmosphere, dirndls meet lederhosen, and Austrian hospitality meets rousing live music. It’s precisely this mix that defines the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn: coming together, laughing, dancing, raising a glass, and savoring the moment.
Get your tickets now!
If you want to experience the big evening events live, be sure to get your tickets early. Right now, exclusively at the Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at, you’ll get one free ticket with every ticket purchased. This promotion is valid through September 9, 2026, and only while supplies last. It pays to act fast!
Also: Tracht herrichten, Freunde zusammentrommeln und Wiesn-Termin zum Krone-Sonderpreis fixieren.
Sichern Sie sich jetzt schnell Ihre Tickets für die beliebten Abendveranstaltungen beim Wiener Kaiser Wiesn Fest.
Das vollständige Programm und alle Tickets finden Sie im Krone Ticketshop unter ticket.krone.at
Die 1+1 Sonderaktion ist gültig bis inkl. 9.9.2026, nur solange der Vorrat reicht!
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